Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to deep left field. Ozzie Albies flies out to center field to Victor Robles. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Marcell Ozuna walks. Travis d'Arnaud lines out to right field to Juan Soto. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Nationals 0.

Nationals first. Victor Robles singles to shallow left field. Trea Turner homers to left field. Victor Robles scores. Juan Soto walks. Ryan Zimmerman doubles to shallow right field. Juan Soto to third. Starlin Castro singles to shallow center field. Ryan Zimmerman to third. Juan Soto scores. Hernan Perez strikes out swinging. Andrew Stevenson out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Marcell Ozuna. Ryan Zimmerman scores. Jonathan Lucroy singles to second base. Starlin Castro to second. Erick Fedde strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 4, Braves 1.

Braves second. Austin Riley singles to center field. Ender Inciarte doubles to deep center field. Austin Riley to third. Max Fried singles to shallow infield. Austin Riley scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to shallow infield. Max Fried to third. Ender Inciarte scores. Ozzie Albies grounds out to second base, Trea Turner to Ryan Zimmerman. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Max Fried scores. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Marcell Ozuna flies out to right field to Juan Soto. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep left center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Dansby Swanson grounds out to third base, Starlin Castro to Ryan Zimmerman.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Nationals 4.

Nationals second. Victor Robles called out on strikes. Trea Turner doubles to deep center field. Juan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Trea Turner out at third. Ryan Zimmerman singles to center field. Juan Soto to third. Starlin Castro singles to right center field. Ryan Zimmerman to third. Juan Soto scores. Hernan Perez grounds out to shallow infield, Max Fried to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Braves seventh. Ozzie Albies singles to right field. Freddie Freeman singles to right center field. Ozzie Albies to third. Marcell Ozuna called out on strikes. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Ryan Zimmerman. Dansby Swanson strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 7, Nationals 5.

Nationals seventh. Juan Soto walks. Ryan Zimmerman strikes out swinging. Starlin Castro doubles to left field. Juan Soto scores. Luis Garcia walks. Andrew Stevenson grounds out to shallow infield. Luis Garcia out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 7, Nationals 6.