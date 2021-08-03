Atlanta-St. Louis Runs

Braves first. Ozzie Albies walks. Jorge Soler homers to center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Austin Riley singles to shallow right field. Freddie Freeman to third. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Austin Riley to second. Freddie Freeman scores. Adam Duvall walks. Dansby Swanson to second. Austin Riley to third. Joc Pederson singles to left center field. Adam Duvall to second. Dansby Swanson to third. Austin Riley scores. Kevan Smith grounds out to shortstop. Joc Pederson out at second. Adam Duvall to third. Dansby Swanson scores. Max Fried grounds out to second base, Paul Goldschmidt to Jon Lester.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Cardinals 0.