Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to John Nogowski. Freddie Freeman flies out to left field to Jared Oliva. Ozzie Albies doubles to right center field. Austin Riley singles to center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Orlando Arcia pops out to shallow infield to Adam Frazier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Pirates 0.

Pirates first. Adam Frazier singles to shallow left field. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to right center field. Adam Frazier to third. Bryan Reynolds reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Adam Frazier out at home. Jacob Stallings homers to center field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. John Nogowski singles to left field. Wilmer Difo doubles to shallow left field. John Nogowski to third. Kevin Newman grounds out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Jared Oliva is intentionally walked. Wil Crowe lines out to third base to Austin Riley.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 3, Braves 1.

Braves third. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to left field. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow right field, Adam Frazier to John Nogowski. Ozzie Albies flies out to left center field to Jared Oliva. Austin Riley doubles to deep left center field. Orlando Arcia pops out to shallow infield to John Nogowski.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 3, Braves 2.

Braves sixth. Dansby Swanson walks. Guillermo Heredia walks. Jonathan Lucroy out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Adam Frazier. Guillermo Heredia to second. Dansby Swanson to third. Abraham Almonte pinch-hitting for Drew Smyly. Abraham Almonte singles to shallow center field. Guillermo Heredia scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to shallow left field. Abraham Almonte to second. Freddie Freeman lines out to deep left field to Jared Oliva. Ehire Adrianza pinch-hitting for Ozzie Albies. Ehire Adrianza walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Abraham Almonte to third. Austin Riley walks. Ehire Adrianza to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Abraham Almonte scores. Orlando Arcia singles to left field. Austin Riley to second. Ehire Adrianza scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shallow infield, Chasen Shreve to John Nogowski.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 7, Pirates 3.

Braves eighth. Ehire Adrianza singles to right center field. Austin Riley lines out to second base to Adam Frazier. Ender Inciarte pinch-hitting for A.J. Minter. Ender Inciarte doubles to deep right field. Ehire Adrianza scores. Throwing error by Wilmer Difo. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep right center field. Ender Inciarte scores. Guillermo Heredia grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to John Nogowski. Jonathan Lucroy singles to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Abraham Almonte homers to center field. Jonathan Lucroy scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right field. Freddie Freeman singles to left field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Ehire Adrianza doubles to right center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to John Nogowski.

7 runs, 8 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 14, Pirates 3.