Atlanta-N.Y. Mets Runs

Braves first. Ehire Adrianza hit by pitch. Ozzie Albies walks. Ehire Adrianza to second. Freddie Freeman walks. Ozzie Albies to second. Ehire Adrianza to third. Austin Riley reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Freddie Freeman to second. Ozzie Albies to third. Ehire Adrianza out at home. Dansby Swanson doubles to shallow left field. Austin Riley to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Ozzie Albies scores. Stephen Vogt flies out to shallow center field to Brandon Nimmo. Abraham Almonte grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 2, Mets 0.

Braves second. Guillermo Heredia strikes out swinging. Charlie Morton strikes out swinging. Ehire Adrianza walks. Ozzie Albies homers to right field. Ehire Adrianza scores. Freddie Freeman grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Jerad Eickhoff.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Mets 0.

Braves third. Austin Riley pops out to Jonathan Villar. Dansby Swanson walks. Stephen Vogt called out on strikes. Abraham Almonte homers to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Guillermo Heredia grounds out to shallow infield, Jerad Eickhoff to Pete Alonso.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Mets 0.

Mets third. Luis Guillorme walks. Jerad Eickhoff out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Charlie Morton to Ozzie Albies. Luis Guillorme to second. Brandon Nimmo walks. Jeff McNeil reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Nimmo out at second. Luis Guillorme to third. Pete Alonso singles to shallow right field. Jeff McNeil to second. Luis Guillorme scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow right field, Freddie Freeman to Charlie Morton.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Mets 1.

Braves fourth. Charlie Morton singles to shallow left field. Ehire Adrianza doubles to deep right field. Charlie Morton to third. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Austin Riley homers to left field. Freddie Freeman scores. Ehire Adrianza scores. Charlie Morton scores. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Stephen Vogt strikes out swinging. Abraham Almonte flies out to left field to Brandon Drury.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 10, Mets 1.

Mets fifth. Luis Guillorme lines out to deep left field to Abraham Almonte. Brandon Drury singles to third base. Brandon Nimmo pops out to shallow left field to Austin Riley. Jeff McNeil homers to center field. Brandon Drury scores. Pete Alonso doubles to deep right field. Yennsy Diaz called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 10, Mets 3.

Braves sixth. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Austin Riley homers to left field. Freddie Freeman scores. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes. Stephen Vogt flies out to deep left field to Brandon Drury. Abraham Almonte singles to center field. Guillermo Heredia strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 12, Mets 3.

Mets seventh. Luis Guillorme singles to shallow left field. Brandon Drury homers to left field. Luis Guillorme scores. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Jeff McNeil lines out to shallow center field to Ozzie Albies. Pete Alonso pops out to shallow right field to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 12, Mets 5.