Atlanta-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Freddie Freeman walks. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow left field. Freddie Freeman to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shortstop. Marcell Ozuna out at second. Freddie Freeman to third. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Dodgers 0.

Braves second. Dansby Swanson homers to left field. Austin Riley flies out to deep left field to AJ Pollock. Nick Markakis called out on strikes. Cristian Pache walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to left field to AJ Pollock.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers third. Mookie Betts flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Corey Seager grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. Justin Turner walks. Max Muncy doubles to right field. Justin Turner to third. Will Smith singles to center field. Max Muncy scores. Justin Turner scores. Cody Bellinger walks. Will Smith to second. AJ Pollock lines out to deep center field to Cristian Pache.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 2, Dodgers 2.

Braves fourth. Ozzie Albies walks. Dansby Swanson walks. Austin Riley singles to center field. Dansby Swanson to second. Ozzie Albies scores. Nick Markakis reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Austin Riley out at third. Dansby Swanson out at home. Cristian Pache grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Max Muncy.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Dodgers 2.

Dodgers sixth. Kike Hernandez pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson. Kike Hernandez homers to center field. Chris Taylor doubles to left field. Mookie Betts flies out to deep right center field to Cristian Pache. Chris Taylor to third. Corey Seager reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Chris Taylor out at home. Justin Turner flies out to shallow right field to Ronald Acuna Jr..

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Dodgers 3.

Dodgers seventh. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Will Smith called out on strikes. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Braves 3.