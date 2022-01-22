Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|41
|34.8
|382-840
|.455
|115-309
|265-294
|.901
|1144
|27.9
|Collins
|40
|32.2
|258-481
|.536
|55-128
|116-146
|.795
|687
|17.2
|Hunter
|17
|29.1
|84-185
|.454
|28-70
|21-31
|.677
|217
|12.8
|Bogdanovic
|28
|28.7
|124-301
|.412
|62-175
|27-35
|.771
|337
|12.0
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Capela
|37
|29.6
|193-337
|.573
|0-1
|45-97
|.464
|431
|11.6
|Huerter
|38
|29.1
|173-377
|.459
|69-190
|24-30
|.800
|439
|11.6
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Gallinari
|35
|23.1
|116-275
|.422
|58-144
|76-82
|.927
|366
|10.5
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|13
|24.7
|50-66
|.758
|0-0
|24-34
|.706
|124
|9.5
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|31
|14.4
|73-194
|.376
|21-68
|40-46
|.870
|207
|6.7
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|30
|14.3
|45-117
|.385
|28-81
|17-20
|.850
|135
|4.5
|Mays
|17
|10.8
|31-59
|.525
|8-25
|7-7
|1.000
|77
|4.5
|Wright
|40
|17.8
|62-136
|.456
|24-54
|28-34
|.824
|176
|4.4
|Dieng
|32
|9.7
|39-84
|.464
|19-46
|17-23
|.739
|114
|3.6
|Knox
|2
|9.0
|2-4
|.500
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Johnson
|11
|4.7
|8-17
|.471
|2-6
|4-6
|.667
|22
|2.0
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|10
|3.5
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.7
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|45
|240.0
|1821-3933
|.463
|564-1503
|798-988
|.808
|5004
|111.2
|OPPONENTS
|45
|240.0
|1882-4016
|.469
|597-1647
|686-856
|.801
|5047
|112.2
