Skip to main content
Sports

Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 39 34.7 366-808 .453 105-288 242-268 .903 1079 27.7
Collins 38 32.4 245-457 .536 54-124 111-140 .793 655 17.2
Hunter 15 28.3 70-158 .443 24-58 18-26 .692 182 12.1
Bogdanovic 28 28.7 124-301 .412 62-175 27-35 .771 337 12.0
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Capela 36 29.7 190-334 .569 0-1 45-97 .464 425 11.8
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Huerter 36 28.7 160-355 .451 62-176 24-30 .800 406 11.3
Gallinari 34 23.1 111-265 .419 55-137 74-80 .925 351 10.3
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 11 23.7 43-55 .782 0-0 15-23 .652 101 9.2
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 29 14.3 68-180 .378 20-61 35-41 .854 191 6.6
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Luwawu-Cabarrot 30 14.3 45-117 .385 28-81 17-20 .850 135 4.5
Mays 17 10.8 31-59 .525 8-25 7-7 1.000 77 4.5
Wright 38 17.5 57-129 .442 22-51 26-32 .813 162 4.3
Dieng 31 9.8 39-84 .464 19-46 17-23 .739 114 3.7
Johnson 11 4.7 8-17 .471 2-6 4-6 .667 22 2.0
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Cooper 10 3.5 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.7
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 43 240.0 1738-3779 .460 535-1432 749-931 .805 4760 110.7
OPPONENTS 43 240.0 1799-3834 .469 565-1561 654-815 .802 4817 112.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 27 127 154 3.9 365 9.4 65 0 38 159 4
Collins 69 231 300 7.9 73 1.9 117 0 24 46 43
Hunter 6 37 43 2.9 13 .9 36 0 8 18 9
Bogdanovic 9 96 105 3.8 72 2.6 53 0 20 27 6
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Capela 151 320 471 13.1 52 1.4 90 0 29 21 54
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Huerter 16 113 129 3.6 101 2.8 73 0 19 48 10
Gallinari 18 124 142 4.2 48 1.4 49 0 15 22 6
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 25 43 68 6.2 13 1.2 42 0 8 14 17
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 9 36 45 1.6 45 1.6 30 0 16 26 2
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Luwawu-Cabarrot 8 38 46 1.5 25 .8 46 0 11 13 3
Mays 5 18 23 1.4 14 .8 6 0 7 6 0
Wright 29 79 108 2.8 93 2.4 22 0 32 27 7
Dieng 28 74 102 3.3 27 .9 42 0 9 17 11
Johnson 0 13 13 1.2 1 .1 3 0 0 2 0
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .5 5 .5 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 436 1482 1918 44.6 1019 23.7 772 0 283 528 187
OPPONENTS 417 1454 1871 43.5 1114 25.9 853 0 315 513 198
More for you