Sports

Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 30 34.3 283-621 .456 79-213 175-195 .897 820 27.3
Collins 32 32.6 212-386 .549 44-103 96-121 .793 564 17.6
Reddish 29 24.2 126-303 .416 55-140 65-72 .903 372 12.8
Bogdanovic 24 28.8 104-252 .413 51-141 22-29 .759 281 11.7
Capela 31 29.6 155-274 .566 0-1 37-79 .468 347 11.2
Hunter 11 27.8 50-111 .450 15-38 4-10 .400 119 10.8
Huerter 28 27.6 117-253 .462 49-129 12-14 .857 295 10.5
Okongwu 3 22.3 12-17 .706 0-0 7-7 1.000 31 10.3
Gallinari 26 21.8 80-193 .415 41-98 48-52 .923 249 9.6
Williams 24 13.6 59-150 .393 15-44 26-32 .813 159 6.6
Mays 11 9.3 18-31 .581 3-11 6-6 1.000 45 4.1
Brown 1 30.0 1-7 .143 0-3 2-2 1.000 4 4.0
Luwawu-Cabarrot 22 12.6 29-79 .367 19-52 10-11 .909 87 4.0
Wright 30 16.5 41-96 .427 15-33 15-19 .789 112 3.7
Dieng 28 9.8 35-76 .461 16-40 16-21 .762 102 3.6
Johnson 10 5.0 8-17 .471 2-6 4-6 .667 22 2.2
Iwundu 1 23.0 1-5 .200 0-0 0-0 .000 2 2.0
M.Hill 2 8.0 0-0 .000 0-0 4-4 1.000 4 2.0
Stephenson 4 12.8 3-10 .300 0-3 1-2 .500 7 1.8
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Cooper 8 3.8 2-12 .167 0-4 0-0 .000 4 0.5
Barber 2 3.0 0-2 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 33 240.0 1339-2915 .459 406-1072 550-682 .806 3634 110.1
OPPONENTS 33 240.0 1355-2955 .459 430-1228 480-601 .799 3620 109.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 24 94 118 3.9 278 9.3 50 0 30 120 3
Collins 58 196 254 7.9 67 2.1 97 0 23 37 39
Reddish 20 59 79 2.7 32 1.1 41 0 29 38 8
Bogdanovic 7 80 87 3.6 60 2.5 45 0 16 22 5
Capela 125 271 396 12.8 44 1.4 73 0 26 20 48
Hunter 4 26 30 2.7 7 .6 32 0 7 14 3
Huerter 11 82 93 3.3 75 2.7 53 0 12 37 7
Okongwu 6 11 17 5.7 4 1.3 12 0 2 4 6
Gallinari 14 89 103 4.0 35 1.3 36 0 13 12 6
Williams 7 29 36 1.5 30 1.3 22 0 15 23 2
Mays 4 11 15 1.4 8 .7 3 0 3 5 0
Brown 0 9 9 9.0 0 .0 4 0 2 0 0
Luwawu-Cabarrot 5 26 31 1.4 14 .6 28 0 7 6 3
Wright 24 63 87 2.9 69 2.3 18 0 22 22 7
Dieng 26 67 93 3.3 26 .9 37 0 8 16 10
Johnson 0 13 13 1.3 1 .1 3 0 0 2 0
Iwundu 2 3 5 5.0 0 .0 2 0 0 1 0
M.Hill 1 2 3 1.5 0 .0 2 0 1 0 0
Stephenson 1 12 13 3.2 8 2.0 7 0 0 3 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Cooper 0 3 3 .4 5 .6 1 0 0 4 0
Barber 0 1 1 .5 2 1.0 0 0 0 1 0
TEAM 345 1164 1509 45.7 777 23.5 582 0 220 412 149
OPPONENTS 321 1104 1425 43.2 841 25.5 639 0 247 392 159
