Atlanta 34, Denver 27

Denver 0 3 3 21 — 27 Atlanta 10 10 7 7 — 34

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 52, 9:51. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 5:09. Key Plays: Ryan 11 pass to Hurst; Ryan 5 pass to Zaccheaus on 3rd-and-5; Gurley 13 run. Atlanta 3, Denver 0.

Atl_Zaccheaus 51 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 1:24. Drive: 11 plays, 85 yards, 5:36. Key Plays: Ryan 8 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-4; K.Smith 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Atlanta 10, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 43, 13:27. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 2:57. Key Plays: Cleveland kick return to Denver 23; Lock 18 pass to Jeudy; Lock 14 pass to Hamler; Hamler 15 run. Atlanta 10, Denver 3.

Atl_Powell 9 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 9:18. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Ryan 5 pass to Zaccheaus on 3rd-and-3; Ryan 11 pass to Ju.Jones; Ryan 42 pass to Zaccheaus. Atlanta 17, Denver 3.

Atl_FG Koo 35, 1:44. Drive: 12 plays, 67 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Ryan 12 pass to Stocker; D.Harris 14-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-6; Ryan 11 pass to Ju.Jones; Ryan 21 pass to Blake. Atlanta 20, Denver 3.

Third Quarter

Den_FG McManus 41, 11:02. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: Cleveland kick return to Denver 23; Lock 12 pass to Jeudy; Sheffield 22-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Lock 9 pass to Patrick on 3rd-and-4. Atlanta 20, Denver 6.

Atl_Ju.Jones 21 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 6:20. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 3:08. Key Plays: Chubb 15-yard roughing the passer penalty; Jackson 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; Ryan 12 run. Atlanta 27, Denver 6.

Fourth Quarter

Den_Jeudy 20 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 13:15. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 4:03. Key Plays: Lock 7 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-6; Lock 24 pass to Jeudy; Lock 3 pass to Hamilton on 3rd-and-3. Atlanta 27, Denver 13.

Atl_Gurley 4 run (Koo kick), 9:05. Drive: 2 plays, 12 yards, 00:31. Key Play: Allen 19 interception return to Denver 12. Atlanta 34, Denver 13.

Den_Patrick 9 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 3:53. Drive: 7 plays, 69 yards, 1:45. Key Plays: Lock 16 run; Lock 11 pass to Fant; Dennard 14-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Lock 11 pass to Vannett. Atlanta 34, Denver 20.

Den_Lock 10 run (McManus kick), 1:52. Drive: 5 plays, 82 yards, 1:30. Key Plays: Neal 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; Lock 41 pass to Jeudy. Atlanta 34, Denver 27.

A_7,665.

___

Den Atl FIRST DOWNS 23 23 Rushing 3 5 Passing 17 15 Penalty 3 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-16 6-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 405 363 Total Plays 71 69 Avg Gain 5.7 5.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 103 92 Rushes 22 32 Avg per rush 4.7 2.9 NET YARDS PASSING 302 271 Sacked-Yds lost 1-11 2-13 Gross-Yds passing 313 284 Completed-Att. 25-48 25-35 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.2 7.3 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-4 7-4-1 PUNTS-Avg. 5-45.0 5-36.6 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 153 32 Punt Returns 1-8 1-13 Kickoff Returns 6-145 0-0 Interceptions 1-0 1-19 PENALTIES-Yds 5-65 5-61 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:33 33:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Lock 7-47, Lindsay 8-23, Gordon 6-18, Hamler 1-15. Atlanta, Gurley 19-53, Hill 8-24, Ryan 3-10, Powell 1-4, K.Smith 1-1.

PASSING_Denver, Lock 25-48-1-313. Atlanta, Ryan 25-35-1-284.

RECEIVING_Denver, Jeudy 7-125, Hamler 6-75, Patrick 4-29, Fant 3-45, Hamilton 2-12, Vannett 1-11, Gordon 1-9, Okwuegbunam 1-7. Atlanta, Hurst 7-62, J.Jones 5-54, Zaccheaus 4-103, Blake 3-31, Gage 2-11, Gurley 2-2, Stocker 1-12, Powell 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS_Denver, Hamler 1-8. Atlanta, Powell 1-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, Cleveland 5-121, Hamler 1-24. Atlanta, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, Jewell 9-1-0, Jackson 6-0-0, Johnson 5-3-0, Simmons 4-1-0, Bassey 4-0-0, D.Williams 3-2-0, Harris 3-0-0, Ojemudia 2-1-0, Toliver 2-1-0, D.Jones 2-0-1, Walker 2-0-1, Chubb 1-2-0, Agim 1-1-0, Attaochu 1-0-0, Reed 1-0-0, Chickillo 0-1-0, S.Williams 0-1-0. Atlanta, Oluokun 7-3-1, D.Jones 5-1-0, Neal 4-1-0, Oliver 4-0-0, Sheffield 3-0-0, Terrell 2-3-0, Cominsky 2-2-0, Dennard 2-1-0, Jarrett 2-1-0, Taumoepenu 2-0-0, Tuioti-Mariner 1-1-0, Allen 1-0-0, Davison 1-0-0, Neasman 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, Wreh-Wilson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, Simmons 1-0. Atlanta, Allen 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Julian Mapp, LJ Tom Symonette, FJ Tra Blake, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Ross Smith.