https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Athletics-9-Giants-5-14305066.php
Athletics 9, Giants 5
|Oakland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Ystrzms lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Jerez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Jsph 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Dckrs ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hrrmann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Davis ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slater rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beede p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hndriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|9
|15
|9
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|Oakland
|112
|002
|012—9
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|050—5
DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Oakland 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Grossman (18), M.Olson (16), Vogt (20), Slater (6). 3B_Semien (5). HR_Grossman (6), M.Chapman 2 (27), Yastrzemski (13). SF_Co.Joseph (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Bailey W,10-8
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Soria
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Petit H,21
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hendriks S,13-17
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|Beede L,3-7
|4
|8
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bergen
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Gustave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jerez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gott
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|A.Suarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
HBP_by Beede (M.Olson), by Beede (M.Chapman). WP_Bailey, Soria 2.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:15. A_39,511 (41,915).
View Comments