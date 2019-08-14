Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 5 0 1 1 Belt 1b 4 1 0 0
Grssman lf 5 2 3 2 Ystrzms lf 3 1 1 3
M.Chpmn 3b 4 3 2 2 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 0
M.Olson 1b 4 0 2 2 Vogt c 4 0 1 0
Canha cf 4 1 1 0 Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 5 1 2 0 Jerez p 0 0 0 0
Co.Jsph 2b 4 0 1 1 A.Dckrs ph 1 0 0 1
Hrrmann c 4 1 1 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
Garneau ph-c 1 0 0 0 A.Sarez p 0 0 0 0
Bailey p 3 0 2 1 Pillar cf 4 0 2 0
K.Davis ph 0 1 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 Slater rf 3 1 1 0
Petit p 0 0 0 0 Beede p 1 0 0 0
Hndriks p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Bergen p 0 0 0 0
Rickard ph 1 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0
Solano 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 39 9 15 9 Totals 34 5 7 4
Oakland 112 002 012—9
San Francisco 000 000 050—5

DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Oakland 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Grossman (18), M.Olson (16), Vogt (20), Slater (6). 3B_Semien (5). HR_Grossman (6), M.Chapman 2 (27), Yastrzemski (13). SF_Co.Joseph (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bailey W,10-8 7 2 0 0 1 7
Soria 1-3 2 4 4 2 0
Petit H,21 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Hendriks S,13-17 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
Beede L,3-7 4 8 4 4 0 5
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bergen 1 2 2 2 0 1
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jerez 1 2 1 1 1 1
Gott 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
A.Suarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Beede (M.Olson), by Beede (M.Chapman). WP_Bailey, Soria 2.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:15. A_39,511 (41,915).