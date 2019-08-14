Athletics 9, Giants 5

Oakland San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 0 1 1 Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 Grssman lf 5 2 3 2 Ystrzms lf 3 1 1 3 M.Chpmn 3b 4 3 2 2 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 2 2 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 1 1 0 Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 5 1 2 0 Jerez p 0 0 0 0 Co.Jsph 2b 4 0 1 1 A.Dckrs ph 1 0 0 1 Hrrmann c 4 1 1 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 Garneau ph-c 1 0 0 0 A.Sarez p 0 0 0 0 Bailey p 3 0 2 1 Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 K.Davis ph 0 1 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0 Slater rf 3 1 1 0 Petit p 0 0 0 0 Beede p 1 0 0 0 Hndriks p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Bergen p 0 0 0 0 Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 Solano 2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 39 9 15 9 Totals 34 5 7 4

Oakland 112 002 012—9 San Francisco 000 000 050—5

DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Oakland 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Grossman (18), M.Olson (16), Vogt (20), Slater (6). 3B_Semien (5). HR_Grossman (6), M.Chapman 2 (27), Yastrzemski (13). SF_Co.Joseph (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Bailey W,10-8 7 2 0 0 1 7 Soria 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 Petit H,21 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Hendriks S,13-17 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 San Francisco Beede L,3-7 4 8 4 4 0 5 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bergen 1 2 2 2 0 1 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jerez 1 2 1 1 1 1 Gott 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 A.Suarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Beede (M.Olson), by Beede (M.Chapman). WP_Bailey, Soria 2.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:15. A_39,511 (41,915).