Athletics 7, White Sox 6
|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grssman lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jon.Jay cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|A.Engel cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Au.Beck cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Merrell 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|M.Adlfo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Mrphy dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Zvala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cmpbell 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Palka rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pnnngtn ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cordell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Le.Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Curbelo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Guyer lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|31
|6
|5
|6
|Oakland
|210
|003
|100—7
|Chicago
|000
|210
|300—6
DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Fowler (1), Phegley (2), Abreu 2 (3). HR_Laureano (1), Phegley (2), Neuse (1), Moncada (1). SB_Grossman (1), Fowler (1). CS_Campbell (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Mengden
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hendriks W, 0-0 BS, 0-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Trivino H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wendelken
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Wang H, 1
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Giolito
|4 2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Bummer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome L, 0-1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Jones
|BS, 0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cease
|1 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Turner
|BS, 0-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Mengden (Jay).
WP_Cease.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:11. A_5,486
