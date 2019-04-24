Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 5 1 2 3
Da.Sntn 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 1 1
Gallo dh 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 2 2 0
Mazara rf 4 2 2 2 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0 Pinder lf 5 0 2 1
Frsythe ss 3 2 2 1 Canha 1b 3 0 0 0
Wisdom 1b 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 1 1 1
Mathis c 2 1 0 1 Lureano cf 3 0 1 0
Pence ph 0 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 1 2 0
Knr-Flf c 0 0 0 0 Morales ph 0 0 0 0
DShelds cf 3 0 1 0 Phegley c 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 7 4 Totals 35 6 11 6
Texas 011 101 100—5
Oakland 030 020 001—6

DP_Texas 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B_Forsythe (4), DeShields (3), Laureano (3). HR_Mazara 2 (4), Forsythe (2), Semien (4), M.Chapman (8). SB_Piscotty (1). CS_Hundley (1). S_DeShields (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Dowdy 3 4 3 3 3 2
Chavez 2 4 2 2 2 4
Sampson 3 1 0 0 1 1
Martin L,0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Brooks 5 6 3 3 0 7
Petit H,1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Soria BS,2 1 0 1 1 1 1
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen W,1-1 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Soria.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:22. A_18,610 (46,765).