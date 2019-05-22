Athletics 5, Indians 3

Oakland Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 1 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 1 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 1 0 0 0 C.Gnzal lf 2 0 0 0 Canha ph-dh 4 1 2 2 Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 1 0 0 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 Profar 2b 1 1 1 1 Bauers dh 4 0 1 0 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 1 0 Plwecki c 2 0 0 0 Phegley c 2 0 0 1 L.Mrtin cf 3 1 0 0 Mercado rf-lf 4 0 1 1 Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 30 3 4 3

Oakland 012 100 010—5 Cleveland 101 100 000—3

DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Semien (12), M.Chapman (12), Laureano (6), Mercado (3). HR_Canha (6), Profar (7), Lindor (7), C.Santana (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Bassitt 3 2-3 3 3 3 6 6 Hendriks W,2-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 Buchter H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Soria H,5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Treinen S,9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cleveland Bauer L,4-3 6 4 4 4 4 5 Cimber 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 Wittgren 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Bauer (Profar), by Bauer (Profar), by Bauer (Phegley).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:22. A_13,705 (35,225).