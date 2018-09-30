Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lureano cf 5 2 2 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 2 1 0 0 Jose.Fr 1b 2 0 1 1
Joyce lf-rf 0 0 0 0 S.Jhnsn pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 2 Yng Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 3 1 1 2 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 2 0 0 1 Upton lf 4 0 0 0
Fowler lf 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 2 1 0
Canha lf-1b 2 0 1 0 Ward 3b 3 0 1 0
M.Olson ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Cowart 2b 3 0 1 1
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Briceno c 1 0 0 0
Pinder 1b-3b 4 0 2 0 F.Arcia ph-c 2 0 0 0
Lucroy c 2 0 1 0
Phegley c 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 8 5 Totals 31 2 4 2
Oakland 201 001 010—5
Los Angeles 000 010 100—2

E_Pinder (6), Phegley (1). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Laureano (12), Canha (22), Pinder (12). HR_Lowrie (23), K.Davis (48). SB_Simmons (10), Ward (2). CS_Pinder (2). SF_Lowrie (3), Piscotty (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cahill W,7-4 4 1 1 0 1 2
Kelley H,4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Rodney H,7 1 1 1 1 3 0
Familia H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen S,38-43 1 1 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Skaggs L,8-10 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 3
Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1 1 1 1 0 2
McGuire 1 1 1 1 1 2
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 0
Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 1

D.McGuire pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Cahill (Briceno). WP_Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:11. A_43,762 (45,050).