Athletics 5, Angels 2

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Lureano cf 5 2 2 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 2 1 0 0 Jose.Fr 1b 2 0 1 1 Joyce lf-rf 0 0 0 0 S.Jhnsn pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 2 Yng Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 1 1 2 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 0 0 1 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Fowler lf 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 2 1 0 Canha lf-1b 2 0 1 0 Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Olson ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Cowart 2b 3 0 1 1 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Briceno c 1 0 0 0 Pinder 1b-3b 4 0 2 0 F.Arcia ph-c 2 0 0 0 Lucroy c 2 0 1 0 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 Totals 31 5 8 5 Totals 31 2 4 2

Oakland 201 001 010—5 Los Angeles 000 010 100—2

E_Pinder (6), Phegley (1). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Laureano (12), Canha (22), Pinder (12). HR_Lowrie (23), K.Davis (48). SB_Simmons (10), Ward (2). CS_Pinder (2). SF_Lowrie (3), Piscotty (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cahill W,7-4 4 1 1 0 1 2 Kelley H,4 1 0 0 0 1 2 Rodney H,7 1 1 1 1 3 0 Familia H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Treinen S,38-43 1 1 0 0 0 2 Los Angeles Skaggs L,8-10 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 3 Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Johnson 1 1 1 1 0 2 McGuire 1 1 1 1 1 2 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 0 Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 1

D.McGuire pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Cahill (Briceno). WP_Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:11. A_43,762 (45,050).