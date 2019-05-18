Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 0 0
Canha 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0
M.Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 3 0 1 0
Pscotty dh 4 0 1 0 Joh.Hck pr 0 0 0 0
Pinder rf 4 1 1 1 Ro.Rdri ss 4 1 1 0
Grssman lf 4 1 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 0 0
Lureano cf 4 0 1 0 Dixon dh 3 0 0 0
Profar 2b 3 1 3 1 Greiner c 3 0 0 0
Hundley c 3 1 1 2 J.Jones cf 3 0 2 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 31 1 5 0
Oakland 002 010 100—4
Detroit 000 100 000—1

E_Trivino (1). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Profar (5), Ro.Rodriguez (9). HR_Pinder (5), Hundley (1). SB_Grossman (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Mengden W,1-1 7 3 1 1 2 5
Trivino H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen S,7-9 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Boyd L,4-4 6 1-3 7 4 4 0 8
Reininger 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Alcantara 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Mengden, Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:40. A_22,913 (41,297).