Athletics 4, Tigers 1

Oakland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 0 0 0 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 0 0 Canha 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 3 0 1 0 Pscotty dh 4 0 1 0 Joh.Hck pr 0 0 0 0 Pinder rf 4 1 1 1 Ro.Rdri ss 4 1 1 0 Grssman lf 4 1 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 0 1 0 Dixon dh 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 1 3 1 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 1 1 2 J.Jones cf 3 0 2 0 Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 31 1 5 0

Oakland 002 010 100—4 Detroit 000 100 000—1

E_Trivino (1). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Profar (5), Ro.Rodriguez (9). HR_Pinder (5), Hundley (1). SB_Grossman (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Mengden W,1-1 7 3 1 1 2 5 Trivino H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0 Treinen S,7-9 1 1 0 0 0 1 Detroit Boyd L,4-4 6 1-3 7 4 4 0 8 Reininger 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Alcantara 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Mengden, Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:40. A_22,913 (41,297).