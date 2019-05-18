https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Athletics-4-Tigers-1-13856595.php
Athletics 4, Tigers 1
|Oakland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Joh.Hck pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ro.Rdri ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dixon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|0
|Oakland
|002
|010
|100—4
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Trivino (1). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Profar (5), Ro.Rodriguez (9). HR_Pinder (5), Hundley (1). SB_Grossman (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Mengden W,1-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Trivino H,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen S,7-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Boyd L,4-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Reininger
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alcantara
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Mengden, Trivino.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:40. A_22,913 (41,297).
