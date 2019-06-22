Athletics 4, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 2 Choi 1b 3 1 1 2 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Meadows rf 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Av.Grci dh 2 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 0 2 1 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 1 1 Adames ss 2 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 0 B.Tylor c 1 0 0 0 Phegley pr-c 1 1 0 0 Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 30 4 8 4

Tampa Bay 001 000 100—2 Oakland 011 000 20x—4

E_M.Chapman (7). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Zunino (10), M.Chapman (20). 3B_Meadows (4). HR_Choi (9), M.Chapman (18). SB_Av.Garcia (8), Laureano (9), Profar (6). SF_Choi (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Y.Chirinos 6 6 2 2 2 3 D.Castillo L,1-6 1 2 2 2 2 0 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0 Oakland Fiers 6 4 1 1 3 2 Buchter BS,4 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Petit W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 Hendriks S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Fiers (Av.Garcia), by Fiers (Adames), by Fiers (Av.Garcia), by Y.Chirinos (Laureano), by D.Castillo (Laureano). WP_Fiers, Y.Chirinos.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:02. A_26,623 (46,765).