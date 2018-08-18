Athletics 4, Astros 3, 10 innings,

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 5 0 1 0 Martini lf 3 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 1 Gurriel 2b 5 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 Stassi c 0 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 5 1 2 1 M.Gnzal lf-2b 3 1 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 1 1 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 1 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 White 1b 4 0 1 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 1 1 1 Pinder ph 0 0 0 0 T.Kemp ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Lureano pr 0 1 0 0 Phegley c 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 35 4 8 3

Houston 000 111 000 0—3 Oakland 000 020 001 1—4

E_Correa (3). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Martini (6), Lowrie (31), Piscotty (31). HR_Bregman (23), Maldonado (6), M.Olson (23). SB_Bregman (9). CS_White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Morton 5 4 2 1 2 4 McHugh H,6 1 1 0 0 1 1 Pressly H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Osuna H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Rondon BS,5 1 1 1 1 2 0 Sipp L,2-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 Oakland Jackson 5 5 2 2 2 2 Trivino 1 1 1 1 2 1 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0 Treinen W,6-2 1 0 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:33. A_23,535 (46,765).