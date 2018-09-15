https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Athletics-2-Rays-1-10-innings-13231384.php
Athletics 2, Rays 1, 10 innings,
|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Martini lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Canha ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|0—1
E_Adames (13). DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_M.Chapman (40), Pham (16). HR_K.Davis (42). CS_M.Smith (11), Kiermaier (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Jackson
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Kelley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Treinen W,7-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Castillo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Yarbrough
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Roe
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kittredge
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schultz L,2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Treinen (Lowe). WP_Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:05. A_11,549 (42,735).
