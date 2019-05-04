Athletics 14, Pirates 1

Oakland Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 0 1 2 A.Frzer 2b 4 1 2 0 Lureano cf 5 1 1 0 S.Marte cf 5 0 1 0 Petit p 0 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr rf 2 0 1 0 Hndriks p 0 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Grssman ph-lf 0 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 6 2 3 2 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 K.Davis lf 3 3 0 0 B.Rynld lf 4 0 1 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Crvelli c 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 6 1 1 0 Shuck rf 1 0 1 0 Morales 1b 4 3 3 1 Kang 3b 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 4 2 1 1 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 5 2 4 8 C.Tcker ss 3 0 0 0 Bre.And p 3 0 2 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Bolt ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Moran ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Msgrove p 0 0 0 0 Kingham p 1 0 0 0 P.Reyes ph-rf-ss 3 0 0 0 Totals 43 14 16 14 Totals 36 1 7 1

Oakland 052 400 201—14 Pittsburgh 100 000 000— 1

E_Kang 2 (3), Morales (2), Profar (8). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_M.Chapman (9), Phegley 2 (7). HR_M.Chapman (9), Phegley (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson W,4-2 6 4 1 1 2 4 Petit 1 2 0 0 0 0 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 2 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pittsburgh Musgrove L,1-3 2 2-3 6 7 5 2 1 Kingham 2 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 0 Liriano 2 2 2 2 0 2 Rodriguez 1 2 1 1 2 1

HBP_by Musgrove (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:26. A_16,428 (38,362).