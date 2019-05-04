https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Athletics-14-Pirates-1-13818713.php
Athletics 14, Pirates 1
|Oakland
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hndriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis lf
|3
|3
|0
|0
|B.Rynld lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Shuck rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Morales 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|5
|2
|4
|8
|C.Tcker ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bre.And p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolt ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moran ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrove p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes ph-rf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|14
|16
|14
|Totals
|36
|1
|7
|1
|Oakland
|052
|400
|201—14
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—
|1
E_Kang 2 (3), Morales (2), Profar (8). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_M.Chapman (9), Phegley 2 (7). HR_M.Chapman (9), Phegley (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Anderson W,4-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Petit
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Musgrove L,1-3
|2
|2-3
|6
|7
|5
|2
|1
|Kingham
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Feliz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Rodriguez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
HBP_by Musgrove (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:26. A_16,428 (38,362).
