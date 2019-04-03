https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Athletics-1-Red-Sox-0-13737229.php
Athletics 1, Red Sox 0
|Boston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|26
|1
|3
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|00x—1
DP_Boston 1. LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Betts (1), Bogaerts (3), C.Vazquez (2). HR_M.Chapman (3). SB_Benintendi (1), E.Nunez (2), C.Vazquez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale L,0-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Fiers W,2-1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Buchter H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Trivino H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S,3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Sale (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:42. A_12,721 (46,765).
