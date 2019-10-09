Atalanta fined $11,000 for racist chanting

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta has been fined 10,000 euros ($11,000) for racist chanting by its fans, adding to the notion that Italian soccer authorities are doing little to combat racism.

Fiorentina defender Dalbert Henrique was targeted by racist chanting during his team's 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Sept. 22. The match was briefly suspended because of the abuse.

Dalbert was the third black player — after Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Franck Kessie — to be targeted by racist chants during the four opening weekends of Serie A but it was the first sanction to be handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently lambasted Italian soccer authorities for their lack of action.

