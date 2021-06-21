Atalanta and Sassuolo inspired Italy's transformation ANDREW DAMPF, AP Sports Writer June 21, 2021 Updated: June 21, 2021 1:05 p.m.
Italy's Matteo Pessina, foreground, scores his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico stadium in Rome, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at Olympic stadium in Rome, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Italy's Domenico Berardi kicks the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at Olympic stadium in Rome, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Wales' Kieffer Moore, left, and Italy's Alessandro Bastoni vie for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at Olympic stadium in Rome, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Italy's Matteo Pessina celebrates with coach Roberto Mancini after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
ROME (AP) — It’s been five years since Italy played at a major tournament, so it’s come as a surprise to many to see the Azzurri completely transformed into an attack-minded juggernaut resembling the elite of modern soccer.
Where did the old “catenaccio” system of lockdown defense and occasional counterattacks go?