Astros pitcher Framber Valdéz breaks finger in spring debut

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdéz has a fractured left ring finger, an injury that could deal another blow to the team's banged-up starting rotation.

The 27-year-old was hurt on the fifth pitch of his spring training debut Tuesday at Port St. Lucie, on a one-hopper off the bat of the New York Mets' Francisco Lindor for the second out of the first inning. The ball hit the finger as he grabbed the ball, and after throwing to first for the out, Valdéz flexed the finger several times.