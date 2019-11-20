Astros owner declines comment on sign stealing investigation

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has declined to comment on Major League Baseball’s investigation into allegations of sign stealing.

While walking through the lobby of the hotel where owners were meeting Wednesday, Crane stopped briefly when approached by reporters. He said he’d talk about baseball, and when someone started to ask if he had any comment about the allegations, he responded, “Any other issues,” before being escorted away by two sheriff’s deputies working security in the lobby.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday he hopes the investigation will be complete by next season and that he has authority to impose discipline beyond the loss of amateur draft picks.

Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic last week that while he was with the Astros during their 2017 World Series championship season the team stole signs during home games by using a camera positioned in center field.

