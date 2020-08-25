Astros beat Angels 6-3 in opener of DH caused by hurricane

Recommended Video:

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning, protecting a big lead and sending the Houston Astros over the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.

The storm was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. The Angels-Astros game scheduled for Thursday was shifted to become part of the doubleheader, and Wednesday's game was postponed.

This was just the second twinbill in the history of Minute Maid Park, a stadium with a retractable roof that opened in 2000. The Astros played a doubleheader against the Mets on Sept. 2, 2017, following Hurricane Harvey, which caused severe flooding in the Houston area.

Jack Mayfield's two-run single capped a five-run first inning. Two runs scored on a throwing error by Jose Suarez (0-2).

Javier (3-1) retired 13 of the first 15 batters before Jason Castro got an RBI single with one out in the fifth for the Angels’ first hit. Javier allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Houston. Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Houston. Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Astros beat Angels 6-3 in opener of DH caused by hurricane 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

“He had a really good changeup, and the ball was coming out hot,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “He had a lot of life on it. We took him as far as he could go.”

Two batters after Castro’s single, Brian Goodwin hit an RBI double to cut Houston’s lead to 6-2. Tommy La Stella led off the sixth with a solo home run.

Blake Taylor got the final out of the sixth, and Ryan Pressly pitched the seventh for his fourth save.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa scored on the throwing error by Suarez on an infield single by Yuli Gurriel. Josh Reddick added an RBI single before Mayfield’s single.

Gurriel hit an RBI double in the fourth.

“We’ve been getting the large crooked number in an inning, but we have to add on from there because they were still within three runs,” Baker said. “We have to get better at the add-on runs and put them away. It seems like right now we don’t have the killer instinct to really put them away.”

Suarez was tagged for five runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts in an inning. Suarez, who was optioned to the alternate site following the game, has allowed 10 runs over 2 1/3 innings this season.

“Biggest mistake he made was that throw to first instead of putting it in his pocket,” Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said of Suarez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria was added as the 29th player for the doubleheader. Barria allowed one run over five innings in the first game of the twinbill. … The Angels recalled RHP Luke Bard following the first game of the doubleheader.

Astros: OF George Springer sat out the first game of the doubleheader with a bruised left elbow after getting hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of Monday’s game. … RHP Humberto Castellanos was added as the 29th player for the doubleheader.

SCHEDULE CHANGE

Wednesday’s postponement will be made up on Sept. 5 as part of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The Angels will be the home team for the first game of the twinbill, and the Astros will be the home team for the second game. Both games will be seven innings.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Julio Teheran (0-2, 10.38) will start the second game of the doubleheader. He’s allowed at least four runs in each of his last three appearances.

Astros: RHP Brandon Bielak (3-1, 4.37) will start the second game looking to rebound after getting roughed up for seven runs in 1 1/3 innings in his last outing Aug. 22 against the Padres.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports