Astros 9, Mariners 0

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 3 1 0 0 K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 1 1 1 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 3 2 1 Vglbach 1b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 2 3 4 Do.Sntn dh 2 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 0 2 2 J.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 0 2 1 Au.Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 1 2 0 Court lf 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 1 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Totals 26 0 0 0 Totals 40 9 15 9

Seattle 000 000 000—0 Houston 300 012 12x—9

E_Au.Nola (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve (18), Brantley 2 (31), Correa (15), Gurriel (28). 3B_Bregman (2). HR_Altuve (18). SB_M.Smith (30).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Gonzales L,12-9 5 8 4 4 2 2 Wisler 1 2 2 0 0 2 Bautista 2 5 3 3 0 2 Houston Aa.Sanchez W,4-14 6 0 0 0 2 6 Harris 1 0 0 0 1 0 Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 1 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Aa.Sanchez (Narvaez). WP_Bautista.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:02. A_37,059 (41,168).