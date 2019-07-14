Astros 7, Rangers 6, 11 innings,

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 4 2 0 1 Choo dh 3 2 1 1 Altuve 2b 6 3 4 1 Da.Sntn 2b 5 2 2 1 Bregman ss 5 1 2 1 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 2 2 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 Straw pr-lf 1 0 1 1 Gallo lf 5 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 6 0 1 1 Frsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b 4 1 1 0 W.Clhun ph 1 0 0 0 White 1b 5 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 DShelds cf 5 1 2 2 R.Chrns c 0 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 1 0 Odor ph 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 Totals 43 7 13 7 Totals 40 6 6 5

Houston 201 011 000 02—7 Texas 202 000 100 01—6

E_Forsythe (6), Springer (2), Altuve (5), Bregman (8). LOB_Houston 10, Texas 6. 2B_Altuve 2 (13), Alvarez (8), Da.Santana (13), Mazara (20). 3B_Marisnick (2). HR_Bregman (24), Choo (15), Da.Santana (11), DeShields (3). SB_Da.Santana (11). SF_Brantley (2), Mazara (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Miley 6 2-3 4 5 3 1 5 Harris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 James W,4-0 2 0 0 0 1 4 R.Osuna S,20-23 1 2 1 1 1 0 Texas Minor 5 7 4 4 3 7 P.Valdez 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Sampson 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Ch.Martin 1 1 0 0 0 2 B.Martin L,1-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Biddle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Miley (Choo). WP_James.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_4:09. A_42,452 (49,115).