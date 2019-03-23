Astros 7, Mets 3

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Nimmo lf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger dh 3 0 1 1 Lagares cf 5 0 1 0 C.Julks ph 2 0 1 2 Cnforto rf 4 0 0 1 J.Altve 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 4 0 2 0 Myfield ph 2 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 Msoraco c 1 0 0 0 Tanielu 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 3 1 1 0 Brntley rf 2 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 4 1 2 0 AJ.Reed 1b 1 0 1 0 Hchvrra 2b 3 0 1 1 C.Crrea ss 2 0 1 0 Pizzano dh 3 1 1 0 Alvarez lf 2 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 1 S.Wrenn pr 0 1 0 0 Chrinos c 3 1 1 1 Ritchie ph 1 0 0 0 Al.Diaz lf 3 0 1 0 Je.Pena pr 0 1 0 0 M.Straw cf 4 2 3 1 Totals 34 3 9 2 Totals 34 7 12 7

New York 020 010 000—3 Houston 010 015 00x—7

E_Bregman (2). DP_New York 1, Houston 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Guillorme (1), Hechavarria (3), Springer (1), Chirinos (5). 3B_Nimmo (2). HR_Bregman (3), Gurriel (1). SB_Wrenn (1), Pena (1), Straw (5). CS_Conforto (1), Springer (2). SF_Hechavarria (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Vargas L, 0-1 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 3 Diaz 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 Familia 1 2 0 0 0 0 Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2 Houston Peacock 4 1-3 6 3 3 1 4 Guduan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Valdez W, 4-0 2 2 0 0 0 2 Emanuel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Garza 1 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Familia (Wrenn).

WP_Peacock.

PB_Mesoraco.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, David Arrieta Quintero; Second, Javerro January; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:50. A_5,436