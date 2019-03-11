Astros 6, Mets 3

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Nimmo cf 4 0 3 1 To.Kemp dh 3 0 1 0 Bra.Lee cf 0 0 0 0 D.Fsher pr 1 1 0 0 J.McNil 3b 4 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 0 1 0 J.Davis 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Straw pr 1 2 1 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b 3 0 1 1 Gllorme 2b 0 0 0 0 Ab.Toro pr 1 1 1 0 Cnforto rf 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 2 0 2 0 Liriano pr 1 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 1 1 1 1 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 1 0 T.White 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 AJ.Reed 1b 2 0 0 0 Espnosa dh 3 0 1 0 Reddick rf 2 0 1 0 Sanchez ph 2 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 2 0 1 2 G.Blnco lf 4 1 1 1 Tanielu 2b 4 1 1 2 Msoraco c 3 1 2 1 M.Stssi c 2 0 0 0 To.Nido c 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 2 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 De Goti ss 3 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 1 0 1 0 Totals 38 3 11 3 Totals 34 6 11 6

New York 030 000 000—3 Houston 000 002 13x—6

E_Valdez (1). DP_New York 0, Houston 2. LOB_New York 12, Houston 5. 2B_Nimmo (1), Alonso (4), Mesoraco 2 (2), Straw (2), Reddick (2), Tucker (3). 3B_Blanco (1). HR_Tanielu (4).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Vargas 4 3 0 0 0 3 Lugo H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Avilan H, 1 1 4 2 2 0 1 Rhame L, 1-1 BS, 0-1 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 3 Hanhold S, 4-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Valdez 3 6 3 3 1 1 Harris BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Peacock 3 3 0 0 0 1 Bukauskas W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 2 3

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:47. A_5,027