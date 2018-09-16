Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Jay rf 4 0 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 3 2 2 0 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 2 1 D.Prlta lf 3 2 2 1 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 1 White dh 4 0 1 1 Dscalso dh 3 1 1 2 Correa ss 4 1 2 0 K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 2 1 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 4 0 2 1 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 3 1 0 0 I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 34 5 12 4

Arizona 000 001 003—4 Houston 100 001 21x—5

E_K.Marte (7). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 3, Houston 9. 2B_White (11), Correa (19). HR_D.Peralta (28), Descalso (13), Reddick (15). SB_T.Kemp (9). SF_E.Escobar (8). S_K.Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Greinke L,14-10 6 1-3 8 4 4 2 2 Bradley 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Boxberger 1 2 1 0 1 1 Houston Verlander W,16-9 7 3 1 1 1 11 Pressly H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Osuna S,18-19 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Bradley (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:09. A_37,889 (41,168).