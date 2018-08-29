Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 5 1 1 0 Sprnger cf 4 1 2 1
M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 2 1
Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 1 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 1
K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 1
Pscotty rf 4 0 1 3 White dh 4 1 2 1
M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0
Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 Reddick rf 3 1 0 0
Martini ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 1 1 0
Lureano cf 3 0 1 0 M.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 Mldnado c 0 0 0 0
T.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 30 5 8 5
Oakland 003 000 100—4
Houston 200 200 001—5

E_M.Chapman (15). DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Oakland 10, Houston 11. 2B_Lowrie (34), Piscotty (36), Laureano (3), Bregman (43). HR_White (10). SF_Correa (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Cahill 3 1-3 5 4 3 6 2
Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dull 2 0 0 0 1 2
Trivino 1 1 0 0 2 2
Rodney 1 1 0 0 1 1
Familia L,8-5 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Houston
Keuchel 6 8 3 3 1 5
Peacock BS,3 1-3 0 1 1 3 0
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Peacock (Piscotty). WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:27. A_32,926 (41,168).