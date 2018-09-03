Minnesota Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer 1b 5 0 2 0 Sprnger cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b 4 0 1 0 T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0
Garver c 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1
Grssman lf 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
Sano 3b 4 0 1 1 M.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0
Cave cf 4 0 1 0 White 1b 3 1 1 0
Austin dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b-2b 3 2 1 1
Field rf 2 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 1 1
Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 1 8 1 Totals 28 4 4 3
Minnesota 000 001 000—1
Houston 120 100 00x—4

E_Correa (5), J.Polanco (10), Garver (4). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 11, Houston 2. 2B_Grossman (19). HR_Bregman (28), Gurriel (9). SB_Marisnick (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson L,7-12 7 4 4 2 1 5
Magill 1 0 0 0 1 0
Houston
Keuchel W,11-10 6 5 1 0 2 6
McHugh H,8 2 1 0 0 0 5
Rondon 0 1 0 0 0 0
Harris H,12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Peacock S,3-6 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:59. A_39,559 (41,168).