Astros 4, Twins 1
|Minnesota
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mauer 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Sprnger cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Gnzal 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|White 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Austin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b-2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Field rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000—1
|Houston
|120
|100
|00x—4
E_Correa (5), J.Polanco (10), Garver (4). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 11, Houston 2. 2B_Grossman (19). HR_Bregman (28), Gurriel (9). SB_Marisnick (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gibson L,7-12
|7
|4
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Magill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|Keuchel W,11-10
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|6
|McHugh H,8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rondon
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris H,12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peacock S,3-6
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:59. A_39,559 (41,168).
