Astros 4, Indians 3, 10 innings,

Cleveland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Mrtin cf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 5 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Gnzal lf 4 0 2 0 Bregman dh 3 1 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 2 2 2 Bauers dh 4 1 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Plwecki c 2 0 1 0 A.Diaz 3b 4 0 1 1 Lindor ph 0 0 0 1 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 1 0 1 0 T.Kemp ph 1 1 1 1 M.Frman ss 3 0 1 1 Totals 35 3 8 2 Totals 32 4 5 4

Cleveland 000 100 200 0—3 Houston 010 002 000 1—4

DP_Houston 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Houston 5. 2B_Plawecki (3), A.Diaz (1). HR_Correa (6), T.Kemp (2). SB_Naquin (3), Springer (3). SF_Lindor (1). S_M.Freeman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bieber 6 3 3 3 4 9 Otero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Clippard 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Cimber L,2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 Houston Peacock 6 4 1 1 1 7 Harris H,2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Pressly BS,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Osuna W,2-0 2 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:12. A_38,667 (41,168).