Astros 15, Blue Jays 2

Toronto Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Biggio 2b 4 0 1 2 Bregman ss 3 2 1 3 Grrr Jr 3b 0 0 0 0 Myfield ss 1 0 0 0 Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 2 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 3b 3 2 1 0 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 3 3 3 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 5 1 2 6 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 2 1 Galvis ss 3 1 2 0 White 1b 5 0 1 0 Drury rf 4 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 5 2 2 2 Maile c 3 1 1 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 0 0 Straw cf 0 1 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 35 15 12 15

Toronto 000 020 000— 2 Houston 332 200 05x—15

LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B_Biggio (1), White (7). HR_Bregman (19), Alvarez (3), R.Chirinos (12), Kemp (5). SB_Reddick (4), Kemp (4). SF_Reddick (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Aa.Sanchez L,3-8 3 6 8 8 3 4 Gaviglio 2 3 2 2 0 1 Law 2 1 0 0 0 4 Mayza 1-3 0 4 4 4 1 Pannone 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Houston G.Cole W,6-5 6 3 2 2 2 10 Armenteros S,1-1 3 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_by G.Cole (Guerrero Jr.), by Law (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:54. A_34,719 (41,168).