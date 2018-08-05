Astros 14, Dodgers 0

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 6 1 1 1 C.Tylor cf 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 5 2 3 3 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 1 0 Bregman ss 4 1 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Smith p 0 0 0 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 C.Perez p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b-2b 5 2 3 2 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 M.Gnzal 2b-ss 3 3 2 1 K.Hrnan 1b 2 0 0 0 White 1b 4 1 1 1 Bllnger ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 4 2 2 3 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 1 0 0 0 Mrsnick pr-lf 1 2 1 2 Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 McCllrs p 2 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Peacock p 1 0 0 0 Axford p 0 0 0 0 McHugh p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 1 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 1 0 0 0 Gattis ph 0 0 0 1 Grandal c 1 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 14 13 14 Totals 27 0 3 0

Houston 010 004 072—14 Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0

DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Springer (22), Reddick (11), Gurriel (25), White (2), Maldonado 2 (16), C.Taylor (27). HR_Reddick (12), M.Gonzalez (9), Marisnick (9). SB_T.Kemp (8). CS_A.Barnes (2). SF_Gattis (6). S_Maldonado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston McCullers 4 2 0 0 2 5 Peacock W,2-4 2 0 0 0 0 4 McHugh 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2 Perez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Los Angeles Maeda L,7-7 5 1-3 6 5 5 2 4 Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Axford 1-3 3 6 6 2 0 Rosscup 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1

HBP_by Axford (Kemp). WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:37. A_53,119 (56,000).