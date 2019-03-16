https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Astros-13-Phillies-5-13694164.php
Astros 13, Phillies 5
|Houston
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Manea ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|To.Kemp cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Herrera dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Myers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McBride ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|A.Serra ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Brntley rf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Wlliams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Rmine lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gsselin 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Adams 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|G.Ngepe 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|D.Czens cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Julks lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Haseley cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Al.Diaz 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Myfield 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hall 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ab.Toro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|L.Adams rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O.Darte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stssi c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|G.Petit ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ritchie c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N.Maton ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|43
|13
|17
|12
|Totals
|40
|5
|12
|5
|Houston
|101
|090
|020—13
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|012—5
E_Adams (1), Paredes (1), Petit (1). DP_Houston 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Houston 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Correa (5), Alvarez (3), Julks (1), Toro (3), Plouffe (2), Herrera (1), McBride (3), Gosselin (5). HR_Realmuto (3). SB_Kemp (4). CS_Springer (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Peacock W, 2-0
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bukauskas H, 3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Sneed S, 4-4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|2 2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Bleich
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arano L, 0-1
|0
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Pazos S, 3-3
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Leftwich
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1 1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Paredes
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
WP_Bukauskas, Pazos.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:35. A_10,488
View Comments