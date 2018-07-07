https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Astros-11-White-Sox-4-13055792.php
Astros 11, White Sox 4
|Chicago
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Palka lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dvidson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|2
|3
|4
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|35
|11
|13
|10
|Chicago
|000
|001
|003—
|4
|Houston
|001
|200
|17x—11
E_A.Garcia (2). DP_Chicago 1, Houston 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 9. 2B_Gattis (14), Federowicz (3). HR_A.Garcia (8), Palka (11), Gattis (18). SB_Reddick (5), T.Kemp (4). SF_Gurriel (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lopez L,4-6
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|Volstad
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Avilan
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santiago
|1
|5
|7
|6
|1
|1
|Houston
|McCullers W,10-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|12
|Peacock S,2-4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
HBP_by McCullers (Smith), by Lopez (Bregman), by Volstad (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:55. A_38,153 (41,168).
