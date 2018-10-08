https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Astros-11-Indians-3-13291136.php
Astros 11, Indians 3
|Houston
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf-rf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Altuve 2b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|J.Rmirz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal lf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|M.Cbrra ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|White ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|11
|13
|10
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|2
|Houston
|000
|010
|361—11
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|001—
|3
E_Clevinger (1), Bauer 2 (2). DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 12, Cleveland 4. 2B_Altuve (1), Bregman (1), M.Gonzalez (2), Y.Diaz (1). HR_Springer 2 (3), Correa (1), Lindor (2). SF_Brantley (1). S_Lindor (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|McHugh W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|McCullers
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|Clevinger
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Bauer L,0-1 BS,1
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Miller
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Allen
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Hand
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Cimber
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by Clevinger (Bregman). WP_Allen, Hand, Harris.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_4:02. A_37,252 (35,225).
View Comments