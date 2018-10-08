Astros 11, Indians 3

Houston Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf-rf 6 2 3 2 Lindor ss 3 1 2 1 Altuve 2b 6 2 2 1 Brntley lf 3 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 2 2 1 J.Rmirz 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Encrnco 1b 3 1 0 0 M.Gnzal lf 6 1 2 3 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Y.Diaz dh 3 0 1 0 Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 G.Allen ph 1 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 3 M.Cbrra ph-rf 2 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 1 0 White ph 1 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 1 0 0 0 T.Kemp dh 3 2 1 0 Totals 41 11 13 10 Totals 30 3 7 2

Houston 000 010 361—11 Cleveland 001 010 001— 3

E_Clevinger (1), Bauer 2 (2). DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 12, Cleveland 4. 2B_Altuve (1), Bregman (1), M.Gonzalez (2), Y.Diaz (1). HR_Springer 2 (3), Correa (1), Lindor (2). SF_Brantley (1). S_Lindor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Keuchel 5 4 2 2 1 2 McHugh W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 4 McCullers 1 2 0 0 0 0 Harris 1 1 1 1 1 0 Cleveland Clevinger 5 3 1 1 3 9 Bauer L,0-1 BS,1 1 1-3 4 3 2 1 1 Miller 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Allen 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 Hand 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Cimber 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Clevinger (Bregman). WP_Allen, Hand, Harris.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_4:02. A_37,252 (35,225).