Ashley's goal in 2nd OT puts UNC women in College Cup final

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Just over a minute from having to decide the match with penalty kicks, Julia Ashley scored in the second overtime to lift North Carolina over previously unbeaten Georgetown 1-0 in their College Cup semifinal on Friday.

North Carolina, a No. 1 seed as were all four semifinalists, advances to Sunday's championship game against Florida State, a 2-0 winner over Stanford in the other semifinal. The Tar Heels are in the title game for the 26th time and will be after their 23rd championship. They have played in all 37 NCAA tournaments.

After the Tar Heels (21-3-1) spent most of the match in the Hoyas' half, the drive to the winning goal started deep in the UNC half and concluded when Ashley passed to Rachael Dorwart, who returned the ball to Ashley, who then sent the ball past charging goalkeeper Lauren Gallagher near the penalty spot at 107:41. It was Ashley's sixth goal of the season.

Gallagher, who had played in only two games this season, came in for Arielle Schechtman, who suffered a leg injury while leaping for the ball with just over seven minutes left in regulation. Less than two minutes later, Gallagher tipped a penalty shot over the crossbar and made three saves in all for the Hoyas (21-1-3).

Following a fairly even first half in which the Hoyas outshot the Tar Heels 5-4, North Carolina dominated the play thereafter. The Tar Heels outshot Georgetown 20-9 in the match, including 8-1 on goal, and had 15 corner kicks to the Hoyas' six.