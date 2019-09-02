Asheville beats Rome 5-3

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- John Cresto and Max George scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 5-3 win over the Rome Braves on Monday.

The play gave the Tourists a 4-2 lead.

The Tourists tacked on another run in the ninth when Grant Lavigne hit an RBI single, bringing home Will Golsan.

Starter Nick Bush (9-9) got the win while Jose Montilla (3-9) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Braves, Brendan Venter singled three times, scoring two runs.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com