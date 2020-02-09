Asadullah lifts Lipscomb past Kennesaw State 72-66

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 27 points as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State 72-66 on Saturday.

KJ Johnson added 20 points and Parker Hazen had 10 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (10-14, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added six rebounds.

Tyler Hooker had 18 points for the Owls (1-22, 0-10), who have now lost 14 games in a row — the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Chicago State's 15 straight. Ugo Obineke added 12 points. Bryson Lockley had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Lipscomb defeated Kennesaw State 85-73 on Jan. 9. Lipscomb faces NJIT at home on Thursday. Kennesaw State faces Florida Gulf Coast at home on Thursday.

