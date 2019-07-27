As Utah seeks to host 2nd Olympics, upgrades continue

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah's Olympic Park has announced an $11 million expansion to renovate training facilities and strengthen the state's bid to host a second Winter Olympics.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that officials said at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday that the project will add as many 10 new ski runs over the next five years, including some that will be world class level.

The changes at the Park City site are part of a series of improvements in the works and planned at facilities used in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton said the improvements will also help recruit people who want to learn how to ski and snowboard.

Salt Lake City is hoping to be selected to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.