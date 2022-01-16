As NBA prepares to celebrate King, Robertson also remembers TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 16, 2022 Updated: Jan. 16, 2022 11:26 a.m.
1 of3 People walk during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and march, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Abingdon, Va. After a ceremony at the Farmers Market pavilion, those in attendance marched down Main Street to St. Thomas Episcopal Church. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Oscar Robertson accepts the lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. NBA players officially began participating in games that were scheduled to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1986 when the federal holiday commemorating the civil-rights leader was observed for the first time. Oscar Robertson knows the tradition dates back long before that. He organized a tribute game that was played a few months after King was shot and killed in 1968. And the NBA great is pleased to see players are still remembering, and learning, about those who came before them. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
Officially, NBA players began participating in games that were scheduled to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1986 when the federal holiday commemorating the civil-rights leader was observed for the first time.
Oscar Robertson knows the tradition dates back long before that.