Arozarena's breakout postseason not enough for Tampa Bay

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Randy Arozarena did pretty much everything during a breakout performance for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Except win it all.

Arozarena extended his big league record with his 10th postseason homer Tuesday night, but Tampa Bay lost 3-1 to the champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series.

Arozarena batted .364 (8 for 22) with three homers and four RBIs in the Fall Classic, but it wasn't enough. The rookie outfielder also set a major league record with 29 hits and 64 total bases for the postseason.

One year ago, Arozarena was coming off his first stint in the majors with St. Louis. The Cuban Rocket hit .300 in 19 games with the Cardinals, and then went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in five appearances during the team's run to the NL Championship Series.

Tampa Bay acquired Arozarena and utilityman José Martínez in a January trade that sent touted pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to St. Louis.

Arozarena was working out at the team's alternate training site in August when the Rays traded Martínez to the Cubs, clearing the way for his promotion. He hit .281 with seven homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games in his first season with Tampa Bay, helping the team win the AL East.

