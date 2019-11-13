Arkansas defense chills upset-minded North Texas 66-43

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe each tallied 16 points as Arkansas leaned on its defense in defeating North Texas on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena, 66-43.

The Mean Green's shooting matched the frigid temperatures outside. They only managed to shoot 33 percent from the field and only 12 percent from behind the arc.

North Texas (1-2) came in with an upset on their minds after taking Virginia Commonwealth to the brink last week before narrowly losing.

Jimmy Whitt, a graduate transfer from SMU who originally played for Arkansas, joined Jones and Joe in double figures with 13 after struggling in the season opener.

The Razorbacks (2-0) led 28-16 at halftime, which was the second consecutive outing that they had held their opponent under 20 points in a half.

BIG PICTURE

North Texas: The Mean Green have an ambitious non-conference schedule, as they have already played VCU and Arkansas, while still having games left against Rhode Island, No. 17 Utah State, Oklahoma and Dayton.

Arkansas: This week saw the Razorbacks begin to gain votes in the top 25 poll, and they won't leave the state until they travel to Georgia Tech on November 26.

UP NEXT

North Texas returns home to face Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Arkansas hosts Montana on Saturday in the first game of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25