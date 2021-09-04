Skip to main content
Sports

Arkansas St. 40, Central Arkansas 21

Cent. Arkansas 7 0 7 7 21
Arkansas St. 3 3 14 20 40
First Quarter

CARK_Richmond 66 pass from B.Smith (H.Ray kick), 9:53.

ARST_FG Grupe 38, 9:46.

Second Quarter

ARST_FG Grupe 41, :07.

Third Quarter

ARST_Lamar 2 run (Grupe kick), 8:15.

ARST_Rucker 34 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 2:56.

CARK_Winningham 7 pass from B.Smith (H.Ray kick), :53.

Fourth Quarter

ARST_Rucker 8 pass from Hatcher (kick failed), 11:31.

ARST_Rucker 33 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 11:17.

CARK_Winningham 14 pass from B.Smith (H.Ray kick), 7:28.

ARST_T.Hunt 6 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 2:30.

A_15,662.

___

CARK ARST
First downs 14 26
Total Net Yards 318 511
Rushes-yards 20-27 38-192
Passing 291 319
Punt Returns 2-8 3-49
Kickoff Returns 4-100 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-39
Comp-Att-Int 23-43-2 28-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-9
Punts 9-41.889 5-43.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-80 7-60
Time of Possession 28:36 31:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cent. Arkansas, Douglas 2-22, Hale 13-13, Myers 3-2, B.Smith 2-(minus 10). Arkansas St., Lamar 17-64, Murray 7-63, Lang 5-36, Blackman 7-22, Hatcher 1-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cent. Arkansas, B.Smith 23-43-2-291. Arkansas St., Blackman 16-26-0-169, Hatcher 12-12-0-150.

RECEIVING_Cent. Arkansas, Hudson 7-129, Winningham 6-89, Richmond 5-71, Perkinson 3-0, Enlow 1-2, Douglas 1-0. Arkansas St., Rucker 9-138, Hunt 6-97, Foreman 5-54, Stevenson 3-18, Lamar 2-3, Lang 1-8, Ealy 1-1, Murray 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arkansas St., Grupe 47.