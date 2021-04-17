Ark.-Pine Bluff 36, Prairie View 31

Prairie View 14 7 3 7 — 31 Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 20 3 6 — 36 First Quarter PV_Simmons 28 pass from Connley (Villagomez kick), 12:08 ARPB_Ballard III 34 pass from Perry (Piwniczka kick), 08:40 PV_Mullins 3 run (Villagomez kick), 02:23 Second Quarter ARPB_Perry 1 run (Piwniczka kick), 13:21 ARPB_Wilkes 5 pass from Perry (kick blocked), 10:42 PV_O'Connor 18 pass from Connley (Villagomez kick), 08:52 ARPB_Ralph 31 pass from Perry (Piwniczka kick), 06:36 Third Quarter ARPB_FG Piwniczka 42, 12:37 PV_FG Villagomez 25, 07:02 Fourth Quarter ARPB_Wilkes 3 pass from Perry (pass failed), 12:14 PV_Riles 7 pass from Connley (Villagomez kick), 07:06 PV ARPB First downs 24 18 Rushes-yards 25-70 42-145 Passing 340 201 Comp-Att-Int 25-50-3 16-33-1 Return Yards 152 86 Punts-Avg. 4-23.8 4-37.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-3 Penalty-Yards 11-107 11-84 Time of Possession 29:45 30:15 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS More for youSportsUConn men's basketball assistant Kevin Freeman taking new...Sports2021 WNBA Draft brought shock and thrill Thursday night,...By Maggie Vanoni RUSHING_Prairie View, Tr. Connley 13-67, To. Mullins 10-5, Tr. Smith 1-0, Tr. James 1-(minus 2). Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 12-45, Om. Allen Jr. 14-44, Ma. Clark 12-30, La. Williams 1-16, Jo. Wilkes 1-6, Ky. Herrera 2-4. PASSING_Prairie View, Tr. Connley 24-49-3-341, Ty. Starks 1-1-0-(minus 1). Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 16-33-1-201. RECEIVING_Prairie View, To. Mullins 10-114, Kh. Simmons 3-102, Co. Washington 3-46, Ka. Riles 4-42, Tr. O'Connor 1-18, Ch. Johnson 1-9, Ty. Holden 1-6, De. Jones 1-4, Ja. Howard 1-(minus 1). Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ty. Ralph 7-100, Ha. Ballard III 2-40, De. Miller 1-22, Jo. Wilkes 3-16, Je. Brown 2-12, Om. Allen Jr. 1-11.