Pirates third. Michael Chavis homers to center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes triples to deep right field. Bryan Reynolds out on a sacrifice fly to left field to David Peralta. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Colin Moran strikes out swinging. Jacob Stallings grounds out to third base, Asdrubal Cabrera to Pavin Smith.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Pirates fourth. Ben Gamel walks. Kevin Newman flies out to deep left field to David Peralta. Anthony Alford homers to left field. Ben Gamel scores. JT Brubaker called out on strikes. Michael Chavis lines out to deep center field to Daulton Varsho.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks eighth. Asdrubal Cabrera doubles to deep right center field. Carson Kelly grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Michael Chavis. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Ketel Marte pinch-hitting for David Peralta. Ketel Marte homers to center field. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Josh VanMeter grounds out to first base to Michael Chavis. Daulton Varsho grounds out to first base, Michael Chavis to Chasen Shreve.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2.