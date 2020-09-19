https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Arizona-6-Houston-3-15579634.php
Arizona 6, Houston 3
|Arizona
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|2
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|300
|210
|—
|6
|Houston
|101
|010
|000
|—
|3
E_Ahmed (7), VanMeter (1). DP_Arizona 0, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Houston 6. 2B_Varsho (3), Tucker (10), Altuve (6). 3B_P.Smith (1). HR_Calhoun 2 (14), Springer (11). SB_Tucker (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Gallen W,2-2
|6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Rondón H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton S,4-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Greinke
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Garcia L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Taylor
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Scrubb
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Taylor pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
WP_Gallen, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:08.
