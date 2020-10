Arizona 38, Dallas 10

Arizona 0 21 7 10 — 38 Dallas 0 3 0 7 — 10

Second Quarter

Ari_Kirk 6 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 12:58. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 4:38. Key Plays: K.Murray 10 run on 3rd-and-10; K.Murray 13 pass to Hopkins; K.Murray 11 run on 4th-and-1. Arizona 7, Dallas 0.

Ari_Drake 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:31. Drive: 5 plays, 27 yards, 1:39. Key Plays: K.Murray 11 pass to Fitzgerald on 3rd-and-11; K.Murray 16 run. Arizona 14, Dallas 0.

Ari_Kirk 80 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:43. Drive: 1 play, 80 yards, 00:10. Arizona 21, Dallas 0.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 34, :10. Drive: 14 plays, 50 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Dallas 34; Elliott 10 run; Dalton 12 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-7; Dalton 5 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 21, Dallas 3.

Third Quarter

Ari_K.Murray 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:53. Drive: 9 plays, 79 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Kirkpatrick 0 interception return to Arizona 21; Drake 20 run; Drake 22 run; K.Murray 10 run. Arizona 28, Dallas 3.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 26, 8:54. Drive: 9 plays, 82 yards, 4:24. Key Plays: Baker 0 interception return to Arizona 10; K.Murray 60 pass to Hopkins on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 31, Dallas 3.

Dal_Cooper 1 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 2:48. Drive: 18 plays, 75 yards, 6:06. Key Plays: Pollard 2 run on 4th-and-1; Dalton 14 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-9; K.Peterson 10-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-8. Arizona 31, Dallas 10.

Ari_Drake 69 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:49. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 00:59. Arizona 38, Dallas 10.

A_25,174.

Ari Dal FIRST DOWNS 22 27 Rushing 13 8 Passing 7 15 Penalty 2 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-13 6-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 3-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 438 344 Total Plays 60 84 Avg Gain 7.3 4.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 261 97 Rushes 35 27 Avg per rush 7.5 3.6 NET YARDS PASSING 177 247 Sacked-Yds lost 1-11 3-19 Gross-Yds passing 188 266 Completed-Att. 9-24 34-54 Had Intercepted 0 2 Yards-Pass Play 7.1 4.3 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-6-6 3-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-37.8 3-43.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE -1 29 Punt Returns 1--1 2-1 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-28 Interceptions 2-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-43 6-36 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 3-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:23 33:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Drake 20-164, K.Murray 10-74, Edmonds 5-23. Dallas, Elliott 12-49, Pollard 10-31, Dowdle 3-13, Dalton 2-4.

PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 9-24-0-188. Dallas, Dalton 34-54-2-266.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Fitzgerald 3-22, Kirk 2-86, Hopkins 2-73, Edmonds 1-6, Daniels 1-1. Dallas, Elliott 8-31, Cooper 7-79, Lamb 7-64, Schultz 4-35, Gallup 2-23, N.Brown 2-15, C.Wilson 2-10, Pollard 2-9.

PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Kirk 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Lamb 2-1.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, None. Dallas, Pollard 1-28.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, Murphy 7-1-0, P.Peterson 7-1-0, Baker 7-0-1, Hicks 5-5-0, Campbell 5-2-0, Reddick 4-1-2, Kirkpatrick 4-0-0, Thompson 3-1-0, Simmons 2-1-0, Blackson 2-0-0, Kennard 2-0-0, Peters 2-0-0, Phillips 2-0-0, Coley 1-2-0, Gardeck 1-0-0, Vallejo 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0. Dallas, J.Smith 7-3-0, D.Wilson 7-2-0, A.Brown 3-0-1, X.Woods 3-0-0, Diggs 2-1-0, A.Smith 2-1-0, Vander Esch 2-1-0, Hamilton 1-2-0, Gallimore 1-1-0, Armstrong 1-0-0, Thompson 1-0-0, Lawrence 0-3-0, Thomas 0-2-0, Griffen 0-1-0, Lewis 0-1-0, A.Woods 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, Baker 1-0, Kirkpatrick 1-0. Dallas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 58.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.